Catherine "Kitty" (Ward) Starr
GENEVA – Catherine (Kitty) Ward Starr, 99, of Geneva, beloved wife of Jack P. Starr, died on October 5, 2020 at Huntington Living Center in Waterloo.

Friends may call at the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home, 181 N. Main St., Geneva from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday (October 9)

The family asks that you adhere to Covid guidelines by wearing masks and practice social distancing.

In accordance with Covid quarantining guidelines a large part of the immediate family cannot attend. Therefore there will be a private Funeral Service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the First United Methodist Church in Geneva.

Kitty was born July 12, 1920 to Jesse and Ethel Ward in Keene, N.H. Due to her father's moves for business she attended four high schools. She lived in Dexter, Maine, Ridgewood N.J., Norristown, Pa. and ended up in Waterloo, N.Y. for her senior year of high school. She married Jack P. Starr of Geneva on February 8, 1947.

She was employed by the Seneca Army Depot, then went on to spend 35 years as the secretary in the Guidance Department of Geneva Middle School. She loved her job and valued her special relationships with the students. Music was her passion. She was an accomplished pianist and a member of the Geneva First United Methodist Church Choir for over 60 years.

She is survived by her daughters Jacqueline (Martha Kosztyo) Lewis of Safety Harbor, Fla. and Debra (Donald) Damick of Geneva; grandsons Jeffrey (Nazanin Azarian) Damick of South Riding, Va., Brian Lewis of St. Petersburg, Fla., Sean (Jackie) Lewis of Ithaca and Kevin (Kristin) Lewis of Canandaigua; granddaughter, Tiffany (Douglas) D'Angelo of Pittsford; great-grandchildren Kamran and Arian Damick, Mia, Oliver and Ari Lewis and Julia D'Angelo.

She was predeceased by her husband, Jack P. Starr; brother, Bernard Ward; granddaughter, Jillian Damick, and several beloved nieces and nephews.

We wish to extend our sincere thanks to the staff on the 3rd floor of Huntington Living Center for their exceptional and loving care.

For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit www.devaneybennettfh.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 7 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Devaney-Bennett Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Devaney-Bennett Funeral Home
181 North Main Street
Geneva, NY 14456
(315) 789-2224
Memories & Condolences
October 6, 2020
What a wonderful woman she was. I lived across the street from Kitty and Jack for many years, her laugh and her smile is something I will never forget.
Stephanie Winnek
Neighbor
