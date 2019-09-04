|
|
SAVANNAH – Cathy Wells Mann, 70, passed away Sunday (September 1, 2019) surrounded by her loving family.
Family and friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, (September 6) at Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, 5025 Main St., North Rose.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday (September 7) in Huron Evergreen Cemetery.
Cathy was born July 28, 1949 in Potsdam, a daughter to the late Albert and Myrna Phelps Wells. She worked at Reckitt Benckiser in Wolcott for 23 years. She enjoyed racing, camping, playing cards and hanging out with family.
Survived by her loving husband, Ralph; four children Trudi (Joseph) Barravecchio, Jamie (Susan) Godkin, Christen (Kevin) Jackson and Charles Perry (Angela Storto); many loving grandchildren; two brothers Rodney (Edie) Wells and Carmi (Sandi) Wells; sister, Connie Mettler; step-daughters Heather (Roger) Rowe and Heidi (James) Kell.
She was predeceased by her brother, Reginald Wells.
keysorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019