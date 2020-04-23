|
ROMULUS/WATERLOO – Celeste M. Duck, 95, of Waterloo, formerly of Romulus, N.Y., passed away Tuesday (April 21, 2020) at Huntington Living Center, Waterloo, N.Y.
Keeping with Celeste's wishes, there will be no prior calling hours or funeral service. A celebration of her life, will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made, in honor of her, to St Frances/St. Clare Parish, 25 Center St., Waterloo, NY 13165.
Celeste was born in Syracuse, N.Y. and was the daughter of the late Frank and Elizabeth (Rosetta) DePasquale. She resided in the area all of her life and was a member of St. Patrick's Church, Seneca Falls, N.Y. Celeste was a homemaker and received numerous awards for her volunteer work around Stanton Meadows Apartments, where she once lived. She enjoyed her daily walks up until the age of 85 years. She would stop to visit with her friends and neighbors. Most of all, Celeste loved being home and spending time with her family.
She is survived by son, Ronald (Elaine) Duck of Calif.; two daughters Darlene "Dolly" (Henry) Howard of Canandaigua, N.Y. and Cheryl (Randy Childers) Duck of Romulus, N.Y.; sister, Anne Knipper of Waterloo, N.Y.; sister-in-law, Alice DePasquale of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; eight grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, Celeste is predeceased by her husband, Donald Duck; her brother, The Honorable Daniel DePasquale; three sisters Mary O'Byrne, Philomena Emerson, and Frances "Frankie" Perrrotto.
Arrangements are under the direction of Doran Funeral Home, Seneca Falls, N.Y.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020