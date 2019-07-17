WATERLOO–Celeste Weston, 78, passed away peacefully at her home Sunday (July 14).



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday (July 18) at Mull Funeral Home, 113 Virginia Street. A celebration of her life will continue, following her service, at the American Legion Post 435, Waterloo.



The family requests that memorial contributions be directed to the .



Celeste was born May 22, 1941 in Waterloo. She was the daughter of the late Albert and Ida R. (Dematteo) French. She attended Waterloo Schools. She retired from Gay & Son Insurance Co., in Union Springs. Celeste was deeply devoted to her daughters, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved gardening, reading suspense novels and soaking up the sun on a summer day. She will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to know her.



She is survived by her two beloved daughters Cheryl (Chuck) Yacos and Donna (Michael Maher) McLaughlin; grandchildren Francesca (James) Jacobs, Heather (Michael) Wagner, Daniel and David Lewis; great-grandchildren Derek Wagner and Matthew and James Jacobs; her sisters Gloria Glading, Diane Dyson and Maryann Agnello; the father of her children, Dorsey "Don" Weston; several nieces; nephews; and cousins.



Celeste is preceded in death by her brothers-in-law Mick Glading, Micky Dyson and Chuck Agnello.