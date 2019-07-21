Home

Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home
103 Maple Court
Newark, NY 14513
(315) 331-2125
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home
103 Maple Court
Newark, NY 14513
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michaels Church
Newark, NY
Cesar Ortiz Sr. Obituary
NEWARK–Cesar Ortiz Sr., 92, died Friday (July 19).

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday (July 22) at the Schulz- Pusateri Funeral Home, 103 Maple Court, Newark.

Funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday (July 23) at St. Michaels Church, in Newark. Burial in Newark Cemetery.

Memorials can be made to DeMay Living Center or Lyons Community Center.

Cesar was born in Yauco, Puerto Rico on July 20, 1926 the son of Vicente and Sylvestra Guzman Ortiz. He had worked at Jackson & Perkins, Mohawk Containers and GTF. He attended St. Michaels.

Survived by three daughters Nora Rebecca (Mark) Ortiz, Whitney (Gerard) Ortiz, and Angelique (Christopher) Ortiz-Kane; two sons Juan, and Cesar Jr. (Laura) Ortiz; brother, Jesus' Guzman; sister, Maria Rodriguez; several grand and great-grandchildren; nieces; and nephews.

Predeceased by brothers Rafael, Luis, Armando, Pepe, and Antonio; and sisters Julia, Josefa, and Carmen.

visit www.pusaterifunerals.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from July 21 to July 23, 2019
