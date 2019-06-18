ALEXANDER, ARIZ./SENECA FALLS, N.Y.–Charina F. (Caruso) Tzivani-Smith, 94, of Alexander Ariz., formerly of Seneca Falls, N.Y., passed away on Saturday (June 8) at her residence in Alexander, Ariz.
There will be no prior calling hours.
Family and friends may attend Charina's Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. on Monday (June 24) at St. Patrick's Church, Seneca Falls, with Reverend James Fennessy, Pastor, as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Columbkille Cemetery, Seneca Falls.
Charina was born in Seneca Falls, N.Y. on March 24, 1925, the daughter of the late Michael and Lydia DiLilla Caruso. She had resided in Alexander, Ariz. since 2009 moving there from Seneca Falls. She had been a former member of St. Patrick's Church, Seneca Falls and a current member of St. Andrew's Cathedral in Little Rock, Ariz.
She is survived by one daughter, Cheryl (Michael) Forrest of Alexander, Ariz.; one grandson, Scott Galbreath (Jessica) of Auburn, N.Y.; three great-grandsons Stephan of Bristol, Tenn., Kaiden of Endicott, N.Y., and Kaleb Galbreath of Auburn, N.Y.; one sister, Gina (Michael) Calabrese of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; and loving nephews; nieces; and her extended family of caregivers.
In addition to her parents, Charina was predeceased by two brothers Anthony and Bennie Caruso; her daughter, Charlene Galbreath; and her son, James Tzivani Jr.
Arrangements are under the direction of Doran Funeral Home, Seneca Falls, N.Y.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from June 18 to June 20, 2019