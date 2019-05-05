NEWARK - Charles A. Schade, 75, died on Monday (April 29, 2019) at the House of John in Clifton Springs.



Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Paul L Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark on Tuesday (June 4) where a funeral service will follow the calling hours. Burial will be in the Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery.



Memorial contributions, in his name, may be made to a .



Charles was born on April 14, 1944 in Lyons, the son of the late Arthur and Mazie Palmer Schade. He graduated from Lyons High School in 1962 and served in at sea with the US Navy as a radio operator. After his time in the service, Charlie joined the Newark Police Department. He was a patrolman and youth officer with the department for thirty-one years, retiring in 1998. He then worked part-time with the Wayne County Sheriff Department for fourteen years. Charlie was a member and Past Commander of the August Mauer Post #286 American Legion and was a Past District Commander. He was also a member of the Arcadia Memorial Post VFW. He was a ham radio operator, his call sign being N2DIT. For many years, Charlie was the secretary of the Arcadia Hose Company of the Newark Fire Department and had been a member of the Newark Elk Lodge.



He is survived by his daughter, Jessica (Angelo) DiGennaro of Norman, Okla.; step-sons Paul (Autumn) Cole of Newark and Andrew "Steve" (Jeremy Jeppesen) of White Bear Lake, Minn.; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.



Charles was predeceased by his wife of 31 years, Judy in 2013 and a daughter, Kimberly Coombs in 2009.



www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 5 to May 7, 2019