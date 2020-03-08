|
CLIFTON SPRINGS – Charles "Chuck" Barnes, age 94, passed away Sunday (March 1, 2020) at Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic.
Private burial was held in Oaklawn Cemetery in Oaks Corners.
Charles was a Navy Veteran of WWII. He also played with the Apple Knockers Drum and Bugle Corp.
He is survived by his daughter, Barbara Coffin; and son, Tom Barnes. He is also survived by his granddaughters Connie Sands (Carl Sands), Cindy Coffin (Chris Torell), Shawna Coffin, and Lindsay Hammond (Keith Hammond). He is also survived by his great-grandchildren Meghan Sands, Dakin Coffin, Heidi and Maggie Hammond.
He was predeceased by his wife, Bernice, who died in September 2018.
Funeral arrangements have been made with the Cheney Funeral Home 70 Main Street Phelps.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2020