CLIFTON SPRINGS–Charles Butson, age 72, passed away peacefully on Sunday (February 10, 2019) at the Canandaigua VA Medical Center.
Friends may call Friday (February 15) from 4 to 7 p.m. at the R.A. Patrick Funeral Home, 26 West Main Street, Clifton Springs. There will be no funeral service. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Friends may contribute to the Clifton Springs Library in Charles's memory.
Charles was born February 17, 1946 in Rochester, N.Y. the son of the late Herbert and Florence Butson. He was a graduate of R. L. Thomas High School. Charles served in the United States Army from 1965 - 1968 in Vietnam. He was a member of the Geneva American Legion Post 396. Charles retired from the Canandaigua VA Medical Center where he worked in recreation and was a photographer. He also retired from Flight line in Victor where he was a machinist. Charles enjoyed NASCAR, camping and reading. He will be sadly missed by all.
Charles is survived by his wife of 48 years, Marilyn Fagan Butson; children Ellen F. (Daniel Hayden) Jacobson and C. Daniel Butson; grandchildren Hannah and Leif Jacobson; sister, Judith Butson; brother, Greg Butson; cousin, Jeff (Wanda) Butson.
Charles is predeceased by his parents Herbert Butson and Florence Miller Butson.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2019