Charles E. Craig
1953 - 2020
SENECA FALLS – Charles E. Craig, 67 of Peterman Rd, Seneca Falls, N.Y. passed away, unexpectedly, on Sunday (June 28, 2020) at his residence.

A celebration of Charles's Life will be held at a later date. There will be no prior calling hours.

Charles was born in Ithaca, N.Y. on January 31, 1953, the son of the late Arthur and Ellen (Drake) Craig. He had been residing in Seneca Falls since October of 2019, moving from Ovid, N.Y. He had previously been employed by Ida Scrap Yard, Ithaca, N.Y. Charles enjoyed playing cards and his crossword lottery tickets.

He is survived by one daughter, Lisa Nichols of Waverly, N.Y.; four grandchildren Jessica, Amanda, Jared, and Briana; one great granddaughter, Athena; two sisters Dawn Messinger of VanEtten, N.Y. and Mary Vandermark of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; one brother, James Craig of Rochester, N.Y.; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Charles was pre-deceased by one sister, Susan Craig; and three brothers Arthur Jr., Robert, and Michael Craig.

Arrangements are under the direction of Doran Funeral Home, Seneca Falls, N.Y.

Please consider leaving a condolence in memory of Charles at: doranfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jul. 1 to Jul. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Doran Funeral Home
4 East Bayard Street
Seneca Falls, NY 13148
(315) 568-5700
