FAYETTE/WATERLOO–Friends are remembering Charles E. Nelson as a humble man with a bemused smile who waited in the background to lend a helping hand to his late wife, Sharon, and daughter, Katie, at Girl Scout and 4-H events, Empire Farm Days and the Seneca County and New York State fairs. Nelson, 76, died Saturday (March 9, 2019) at Strong Memorial Hospital, with his loving daughter by his side.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fayette Historical Society, P.O. Box 108, Fayette, NY, 13065 or Beverly's Animal Shelter, 50 E. River St., Waterloo, NY, 13165.



Nelson was born Nov. 22, 1942, in Geneva, N.Y., the son of Charles Lauren and Beth Heloise Mosher Nelson. He earned a Regents diploma from Waterloo Central School in 1960, where he received the Bausch & Lomb Science Award. During high school, he participated in Science Club, Rifle Club, stage crew, and year book staff. He also took a drafting class where he designed and created the blueprints of the home, which he would later build in Fayette with assistance from family and friends. Nelson earned an Associates Degree in Diesel Technology from State University Agricultural & Technical Institute in 1963. While in college he met Sharon Norman, both actively involved behind the scenes of drama club. The couple would marry in October 1964. Charles was a U.S.



He is survived by his daughter, Katherine A. Nelson of Waterloo; his mother, Beth H. Nelson of Waterloo; and sister, Kathleen R. Nelson of Waterloo; and very special family friends, Allen and Patricia Gessner, Larry Schell, Robert Schubel, and Fred Hacker and Patricia Thayer.



Nelson was predeceased by his father; and brother, David Paul Nelson.



Condolences for the family may be sent to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com. Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2019

