INTERLAKEN - Charles E. "Butch" Pell, 75, of County Road 141, passed away at The Centers at St. Camillus in Syracuse after a month long hospitalization in Geneva.

Services will be held privately at Covert Funeral Home, with military honors in Lake View Cemetery in Interlaken.

Kindly consider a donation in Butch's memory to Lake View Cemetery Association, PO Box 562, Interlaken, NY 14847, of which he had been an association member for several years.

Butch was born in Ithaca on May 10, 1945, the son of the late Earl and Ruth (Hubbard) Pell. He was married to his longtime sweetheart, Cheryl Terry. He was drafted by the US Army during the Vietnam Era. Following a battle injury, he was awarded a Purple Heart and returned home to Interlaken. He was a heavy equipment operator for the Union of Operating Engineers of Syracuse until he went to work at the Seneca Army Depot in 1980. Butch retired from the Depot in 2000 as an industrial plant equipment mechanic. He had been a member of and past commander of the former American Legion Post #462 in Interlaken.

Butch was a caring and kind person, who touched many people's lives. He will be missed by his wife, family, and many friends.

Butch is survived by his wife of 51 years, Cheryl, of Interlaken; a sister, Sandi Bassette of Trumansburg; sisters-in-law Debby (Bill) Karlsen of Ovid, Sandy (Bernie) Hauf of Willard; brother-in-law, John (Peggy) Terry of Interlaken; mother-in-law, Lee Terry of Interlaken; many nieces, nephews and cousins; his aunt Mary Pell and her family, all of Interlaken.

For additional information, please contact Covert Funeral Home at 607-869-3411 or visit www.covertfuneralhome.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 8 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Covert Funeral Home
7199 South Main Street
Ovid, NY 14521
(877) 828-3411
