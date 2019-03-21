Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles E. Willis. View Sign

GENEVA- Charles E. Willis, age 78, of Geneva passed away on Tuesday (March 19, 2019) at the Geneva Living Center South.



Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday (March 25) at the McGuigan & Bero Funeral Home 45 High St. Geneva. Members of the Nester Hose Company will meet at the funeral home at 6:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday (March 26) at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. The Rev. Thomas P. Mull will officiate. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Nester Hose Company 207 Genesee St. Geneva, NY 14456.



Charlie was born on June 8, 1940 in Penn Yan the son of the late Charles J. and Marjorie Conklin Willis. He graduated from the Penn Yan Academy and retired after over 30 years in sales from Wickes Lumber Company. Charlie was a life member of the Nester Hose Company of the Geneva Fire Department and was Captain of the Fire Police for many years and a member of the National Wild Turkey Federation. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing and trapping.



He is survived by his sons Shawn (Rita) Willis of Bonita, Calif. and James (Larissa) Willis of Geneva; grandchildren Justin (Lexie) Willis of Illinois, Kristopher Willis of California and Shannon Willis of Geneva; brother, Michael (Tina Fenton) Willis of Penn Yan; several nieces and nephews.



Charlie was predeceased by his parents Charles and Marjorie; his wife, Mary Willis; brother, Daniel Willis.



45 High Street

Geneva , NY 14456

