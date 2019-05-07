GENEVA - Charles "Chuck" F. Smith, Jr., 63, passed away on Saturday (May 4, 2019), after a short illness at Rochester General Hospital, surrounded by his loved ones.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. on Tues. (May 7), at the Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC, 28 Genesee St. Geneva. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
He was born on Bethesda, Md. to Charles Smith, Sr. and the late Mary D'Amico Smith. Chuck grew up in Geneva and graduated from Geneva High School in 1974. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1974-76. While living in Hawaii, Chuck worked as a security guard at Pearl Harbor. He worked as a corrections officer in GA and retired from the NYS Experiment Station in 2018, after 19 years of service. Chuck loved fishing.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Patricia Manino; father, Charles Smith, Sr.; children Jason (Erin) Smith, Joseph Smith, Jessica Smith and James (Brandi) Smith; granddaughters Kali Peek, Aaliyah, Gianna, Zoey, Keira, Kinley, Kelsey and Abigail Smith; grandsons Donaven Thompson, Nathan Kennedy, Devon Smith and Trenton Monaco: great-granddaughter, Aviana Torres; sister, Sally (Alan) Myers; brother-in-law, James Manino; several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his mother, Mary D. Smith; brother, Chet Smith and sister, Kelly Valentino.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 7 to May 9, 2019