GENEVA – Charles G. Bracko, age 93, of Geneva passed away on Tuesday (January 7, 2020) with his loving family by his side.
Private funeral services will be held at the McGuigan & Bero Funeral Home, at the convenience of the family. Entombment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ontario County Humane Society or West Lake Road Fire Association.
Charles was born on September 18, 1926, in Bethlehem, Penn., the son of the late Frank and Anna Anderko Bracko. He served in the US Navy during WWII and retired after 37 Years from the Geneva City School District Maintenance Department.
Charles was an avid gardener who loved taking care of his yard and growing flowers. He was a devoted member of St. Stephen's Church and enjoyed all the simple things in life.
He is survived by his sons Charles J. (Scherry) Bracko of Geneva and Frank J. Bracko of Buffalo; his loving and caring granddaughter, Nicole Bracko of Geneva; sisters Josey (Rueben) Vanderpas, Rose (Leo) Neveux, Terry Seaver and Margaret Clotworthy; several nieces and nephews.
Charles was predeceased by his parents; his loving wife of 70 years, Pauline Bracko; sister, Helen Liscomb; brothers Frank Bracko and Louis Bracko.
