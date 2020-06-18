CLIFTON SPRINGS – Charles "Chuck " Gantz age 85 passed away peacefully on Tuesday (June 16, 2020) at Clifton Springs Hospital Nursing Home.



Funeral services for Chuck will be held at the convenience of the family at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Canandaigua at a later date.



Friends may contribute to the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Canandaigua or to your local State Police Benevolent Fund in Chuck's memory.



Chuck was born November 28, 1934 in Geneva, N.Y., the son of the late Rexford and Alice Gantz. He was a retired State Trooper, Troop E and a retired Village and Town of Lyons Judge. Chuck was a member of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and showed Arabian Horses at the National level. He was an avid fisherman, hunter and outdoorsman. Chuck was a pilot and belonged to the Williamson Flying Club. He enjoyed playing the guitar, banjo and dancing. His favorite music was bluegrass. Chuck loved baseball especially the NY Yankees. But most important to Chuck was his family. The sun rose and set on his grandchildren, whom he adored. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He will be sadly missed by all.



Chuck is survived by his wife of 36 years, Carol Gantz; daughter, Michaele Gantz; grandchildren Jon-Ross Charles Gantz and Natalia M. Pullin; sister in law, Veda Gantz; several nieces, nephews and dear friends.



Chuck is predeceased by his parents; and brothers Robert and Frederick Gantz.



Arrangements by the R.A. Patrick Funeral Home, Clifton Springs

