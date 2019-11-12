|
|
PENN YAN - Charles H. Miller, 72, passed away peacefully November 8, 2019 at the Newark- Wayne Hospital, Newark.
Family and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday (November 14) at Weldon's Funeral Home, Penn Yan, N.Y.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday (November 16) at the First Baptist Church, Main St., Penn Yan.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist Church, Penn Yan.
Charles was born March 18, 1947 to the late Harold Miller and the late Helen (Smith) Miller of Penn Yan. Charles graduated from Penn Yan Academy in 1966 and was an avid follower of their High School football and basketball teams. He had a passion for agriculture and enjoyed driving tractors as he worked on both the family farm and the Leonard Vaughn Farm. He also enjoyed driving for his Mennonite friends.
Charles loved being a member of and a helper at the First Baptist Church in Penn Yan. Charles will be remembered for his love of the Yankees, country music, his willingness to help anyone and for the love he had in his heart for his family and friends.
He is survived by his brother, Ronald K. (Marguerite) Miller of Penn Yan; his sister, Phyllis Miller of Tenn.; nephew, Jeremy (Melissa) Forrett of Cazanovia; nieces Stephanie (Bill) Reusswig of Syracuse, Susan Jelen of Staten Island, Jennifer Miller-McKay of Penn Yan, and Kris Miller (Misa) of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; great-nephews Dillon Peck, and Davis Reusswig; great-nieces Bailey and Emily Forrett, Blair McKay, and Madison Jelen.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019