Charles Joseph Passalacqua
1932 - 2020
Charles Joseph Passalacqua passed peacefully Sunday (May 17, 2020) at the age of 87.

A celebration of Charles' life will be held at a later date.

Those wishing, may contribute to The Geneva Center of Concern 58 Ave D Geneva, NY 14456 or the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Rochester 150 French Rd. Rochester, NY 14618.

Charles was born June 16, 1932. Charles was a Korean War Veteran and enjoyed a successful management career in retail. He was the model husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Charles' commitment to wife, family and friends was unsurpassed. He enjoyed time at home and away with family and friends and will be remembered for his warmth, compassion, caring and generosity. He touched the hearts of many and leaves this world a better place. We will miss Charles, but he will remain in our thoughts forever.

He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Chung Yul (Pat); his children William (Laurie) Passalacqua, Brenda Laurenza, and Barbara Passalacqua; grandchildren John (Tiffany) Passalacqua, Joseph Passalacqua, David (Hannah) Laurenza, Maria Passalacqua, Susan Cardinale, James (Brianna) Cardinale, Joseph Cardinale, Anthony (Tracy) Cardinale, Renee (Mike) Hertel, and Jeremy Hughson. Additionally, he leaves 13 great-grandchildren; Aunt Louise Damick; several cousins, nieces, nephews and numerous friends.

Charles was predeceased by his parents Lucy and Michael Passalacqua.

For tributes and condolences to the family, please visit;

www.mcguiganberofuneralhome.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 24 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
May 23, 2020
I lost a Grandfather and Father in the same day. He was the most generous, caring and funny person I have ever met. I will never forget the good memories Grandpa.
People ask me what I would consider success in life. To me success would be someone who fought for our freedom, brought the most amazing person from Korea to America, and work countless hours to provide for his family. I would be hard pressed to find someone I know who has accomplished so much in a lifetime.
We will never forget you Grandpa.
Love,
John
JOHN PASSALACQUA
Grandchild
May 23, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Barbara Whitaker
Family
May 23, 2020
Whenever we would visit he always had the most beautiful smile.
Suzanne Smith
Family
