MARLBOROUGH, Mass/GENEVA - Charles Ray Rogers, 100, passed away peacefully Tuesday (October 20, 2020) in his home at New Horizons independent and assisted living community in Marlborough, Mass.
Due to COVID-19 there are no calling hours. A private Graveside Service will be held with Military Honors in Geneva, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to The Presbyterian Church in Geneva, 24 Park Place, Geneva, NY 14456 or to a charity of one's choice
.
He was born in Geneva, N.Y. (1919) the son of the late W. Erle and Emily (Robinson) Rogers and lived there most of his life. He was a graduate of Geneva High School (1938) and Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT).
He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1942, serving in World War II. He served as an artillery pilot flying 120 missions in France, Germany, and Austria. After the war he was a commercial artist. Later he was V.P. of Marketing for Stern's Nursery in Geneva, N.Y. and Breck's of Boston, Mass. In 1970 he started his own business in Geneva as a mail marketing consultant.
Charles was a member of and served in many community organizations in Geneva: Presbyterian Church (elder); Kiwanis Club; Hydrant Hose Fire Company; American Legion; Geneva Historical Society; Geneva Country Club; Geneva City Republican Committee (past chairman); a founding officer of Geneva Sports Hall of Fame; Mail-Order Assoc. of Nurserymen (Past President).
He married his wife of 69 years, Mary (Conners) Rogers, in 1943, in Geneva, N.Y., who died in 2012.
He is survived by his children Charles J. Rogers of Norristown, Pa., Jay N. Rogers of Wayland, Mass. and Jonathan L. Rogers (Pamala) of Hopkinton, Mass.; grandchildren Mark (Tara) Matthews, Daphne (Ryan) Remarcke , Justin, Megan, Tia, Grace, Christopher, and Andrew Rogers; four great-grandchildren; his sister, Nancy Smith of Geneva, N.Y.; as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his son, Brian; his daughter, Clare Marie Matthews; and his brother, Robert.