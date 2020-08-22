1/1
Charles Raymond Davenport Sr.
NEWARK - Charles R. Davenport Sr., 74, passed away peacefully on Saturday (August 15, 2020) at Strong Memorial Hospital.

The family will greet friends on Sunday (August 23) from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark.

All other services will be private.

Please note, for visitation all NYS social distancing and face covering guidelines must be followed.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the family for end of life expenses at www.facebook.com/donate/1562673323912121/?fundraiser_source=external_url or donate to the Newark-Arcadia Historical Society, 120 High Street, Newark, N.Y. 14513 in Charles Raymond Davenport, Sr.'s memory.

Charles was born the son of the late William F. and Eleanor (Lay) Davenport on Thursday (November 8, 1945) in Newark, N.Y. He spent his life in the area, graduating from Canandaigua Academy. Charles was a history buff and often traveled with his son, Chuck, to historical sites like Gettysburg, Pa. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, and the NY Yankees.

Charles will be remembered by his children Charles William Davenport and his wife Kelly Davenport, Michelle Kellogg and her fiance Kevin Shipman, Michael Kellogg and his wife Heather Kellogg, Matthew Kellogg and Melissa Kellogg; grandchildren Nicolas and Aine Davenport, Jordan, Chelsea, Kylie, Karleigh, Hayden, Mercedes, Cora, Ethan and Aaliyah; great-grandchildren Amiyah and Issac; mother of his children, Darlene Kellogg; sister, Marion Tyler; as well as many nieces and nephews.

The Davenport family would like to extend their gratitude to the palliative unit at Strong Memorial Hospital, for the care and kindness of their father. Also to the nurses and staff of palliative care and hospice, we greatly thank you for everything you have done and the kindness and compassion you have shown both our father and us.

Please write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.watermanfuneralhome.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 22 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc.
124 West Miller St.
Newark, NY 14513
315-331-1175
Memories & Condolences
August 21, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Sally Guck
Coworker
August 21, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family, I hope your happy memories carry you through the difficult times.
Sally Guck
Coworker
