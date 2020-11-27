1/
Charles S. "Charlie" Jaycox
1950 - 2020
BRANCHPORT - Charles S "Charlie" Jaycox, 70, passed away on November 15 at Thompson hospital in Canandaigua, N.Y. after battling cancer.

He requested no services and was cremated.

Charlie was born on June 22,1950 in Ogden, N.Y. the son of Walt and Nellie (Vanduesen) Jaycox

He is survived by his son, David (Shari) Jaycox; Patty Jaycox; Chrissy Jaycox-Sutton; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brothers Bud Conger, Walt (Linda) Jaycox and Ken (Sharly) Jaycox; lots of nieces and nephews; as well as many great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was predeceased by his father; mother; three sisters; and one brother.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2020.
