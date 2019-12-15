Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Charles T. Kralicek


1933 - 2019
CLIFTON SPRINGS – Charles T. Kralicek, 86, formerly of Clifton Springs passed away on Monday (December 9, 2019) at the Huntington Living Center in Waterloo.

A Celebration of his life will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday (December 21) in the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home, 181 N. Main St., Geneva. The Rev. Thomas P. Mull will officiate.

He was born in Racine, WI on July 18, 1933, son of the late Charles and Frances Kralicek. Being the first generation born in the United States, he was proud of his Czech heritage.

Charlie proudly served in the Koran War and when he returned from service he found work in Wisconsin and California before moving to New York's Finger Lakes region.

On March 30, 1994 he married Dorothy Tyll, whose death preceded him in 2006.

Surviving him are brother-in-law, Leo Ebinal of Fla.; a niece; nephews; and friends.

He was predeceased by his parents; and his wife; his sisters and brother-in-law, Irene (Wencel) Sisak and Marge Ebinal.

For those wishing to write a note of condolence please visit www.devaneybennettfh.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17, 2019
