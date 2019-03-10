Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles W. Harding. View Sign





A funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. on Sunday (March 10) at Coltrain Funeral Home, LLC, 134 River Street, Middleburgh, with Fr. James Davis officiating. All are invited to visit with the family from 4 -5 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service. Spring interment, with Military Honors, will be held in Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Ovid, N.Y.



Memorial contributions in Chuck's honor are asked to be given to the Timothy Murphy American Legion Post # 248, PO Box 1069, Middleburgh, NY 12122



Chuck was born in Seneca Falls on May 5, 1947 to Alice (Dox) and Charles Harding. He attended and graduated from Ovid High School and went on to serve in the United States



He owned and operated HCM Boxing and Rigging in Middleburgh for many years before retiring and also had a passion for harness racing. He owned, trained and drove horses his entire life. Chuck also enjoyed NASCAR, watching Dale Earnhardt, Sr. and he loved to visit and talk with people, making himself the unofficial mayor of Middleburgh.



Cherishing his love and memory are his wife, Barbara Harding of Middleburgh; son, Duane (Linda) Harding of Fort Hunter; grandsons Jacob Harding, Duane Harding, II, Russell Williams and Derek Williams, all of Fort Hunter; great-grandson, Lincoln Harding of Fort Hunter; sister, Mary Anne Bellamy of Colonial Heights, Va.; brother, Michael (Margaret) Harding of Little River, S.C.; many nieces, nephews and friends.



Chuck was predeceased by his sister, Theresa Jackson and brother, Paul Harding.



