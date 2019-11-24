Home

Norton Funeral Home - Savannah
13081 West Church Street
Savannah, NY 13146
315-365-3215
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Charlie's home
3364 Aikens Rd.
Savannah, NY
Charlie E. Andrus


1927 - 2019
Charlie E. Andrus Obituary
SOUTH BUTLER – Charlie E. Andrus, age 92, passed away on November 19, 2019.

Friends and family are invited to call from 3 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday (November 26) at Charlie's home, 3364 Aikens Rd., Savannah, N.Y.

Burial will be in Butler Savannah Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Charlie's name to a foundation of your choice.

He was born in Savannah to Ella and Leslie Andrus on June 21, 1927.

He is survived by daughters Christine McBride, Penny (Bill) Eastman and Wanda Perry; son, Philip (Rhonda) Andrus; Francine Zumpano of Newark; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and step-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his wife, Barbara; son, Charlie, III; grandson, Charlie, IV; parents; brothers; and sisters.

Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2019
