PENN YAN–Charlotte Marie Mastin, age 78, of Clinton Crest Manor in Penn Yan, N.Y. passed away on Tuesday (July 2, 2019) with her family by her side at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital, Penn Yan, N.Y.
Honoring her wishes there were no prior calling hours.
A celebration of her life will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday (August 4), at the Bradford Fire Hall Main St. Bradford, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society of Yates County, P.O. Box 12, Penn Yan, NY 14527 or the Bradford Volunteer Fire and Ambulance Department 7603 County Road 20, Bradford NY 14815.
Charlotte was born September 1, 1940 in Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Winfield S. and Bertha (Bryant) Clawson Sr. She graduated from high school in 1958. A life long area resident, she was the wife of the late Leon Martin, and the late Robert Mastin.
A "loving beautiful aunt" who enjoyed bingo and playing cards, loved dogs and cats; is survived and will be forever missed by her niece, Christianna L. (Clifford) Williams of Savona, N.Y.; her nephew, Adam M. (Kimberly) Dombroski of Watkins Glen, N.Y.; seven great-nieces and nephews Scott (Sadie), Shawn, Camden, Aurianna, Aiden, Gabriel and Aubrey; two great-great-nieces Brooklyn and Lylliona; and numerous cousins.
Besides her parents and her husbands she was pre-deceased by a brother, Winfield S. Clawson Jr. in 2005.
Arrangements are by the Baird Funeral Home, 36 Water Street, Dundee.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019