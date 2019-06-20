PORT CRANE, N.Y.–Cherie Romain Pemberton passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on Tuesday, (June 18) after a brief illness and a lifetime of independence and generosity.



The family will receive friends from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday (June 21) at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango Street, Port Dickinson.



The Internment will be in the Sampson Veteran's Cemetery at 2 p.m. on Friday with a Celebration of Life to follow at the Ovid VFW.



She was born April 9, 1933 in Varick, N.Y., attended Romulus High School and worked at Willard Psychiatric Center for many years before moving to the Binghamton area and working at Broome Developmental Center.



She is survived by her children Barry and Rose Pemberton, Greg and Jean Pemberton and Brenda and Craig Matias; her grandchildren Jacob and Caitlin Pemberton; her sister, Betty Glanville; as well as her nieces; nephews; brothers and sisters-in-law.



Cherie is predeceased by her parents Casey and Hazel Garlick; her husband, Buzzy; and her brothers Jack and Jim Garlick.