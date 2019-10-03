Finger Lakes Times Obituaries
Cheney Funeral Home
70 Main Street
Phelps, NY 14532
(315) 548-4241
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cheney Funeral Home
70 Main Street
Phelps, NY 14532
Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
South Lyons Cemetery
Cheryl A. Stone


1954 - 2019
PHELPS – Cheryl A. Stone, 64, died unexpectedly on Monday (September 30, 2019).

Friends may call on from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday (October 7) at the Cheney Funeral Home 70 Main Street Phelps.

Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday (October 8) in South Lyons Cemetery.

It is requested that memorial donations be made to the Clifton Springs Hospital Foundation 2 Coulter Road Clifton Springs, NY 14432.

Cheryl was born on December 2, 1954 in Phelps, N.Y. She worked at the Clifton Springs Hospital for over 45 years in Material Management. She was a past Girl Scout Leader. Cheryl enjoyed knitting and crocheting. She also enjoyed camping, reading and gardening.

She is survived by her husband, John A. Stone Jr. of Phelps; two daughters Brittney (Jeffrey) Johnson of Shortsville and Lindsay Whysong of Shortsville; three grandchildren Cole and Natalie Johnson, and Declan Reed; sisters and brothers Terry (Roger) Vanderlike of Phelps, Carol Scott of Oaks Corners, Lynda McCann of Seneca Falls, Walt (Nancy) Case of Waterloo, Jeff Case of Waterloo, Edith West of Clifton Springs, Brenda (Robert) Hamilton of Colorado, Edward (Mary) Case of Arizona; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2019
