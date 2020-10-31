WATERLOO – Chester "Cuddy" J. Cuddeback, Jr., 77, of Waterloo, N.Y., passed away Thursday (October 29, 2020) at Living Center at Geneva – South.
Friends may call from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday (November 2) at Coe-Genung Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday (November 3) at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Center St., Waterloo. Rev. James Fennessy, pastor, will officiate. Burial will be in Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Varick, N.Y. Military rites will be performed by members of the Air Force, Waterloo Memorial Post 6433, V.F.W. and Warner VanRiper Post 435, American Legion.
Due to COVID-19, those attending calling hours and funeral service MUST wear face masks. Those attending calling hours need to enter the funeral home using the doors from the parking lot and exit the funeral home through the Main St. doors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church, 25 Center St., Waterloo, NY, 13165 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, PO Box 1000, DEPT 142, Memphis, TN, 38101-9908.
Cuddy was born January 29, 1943, in Waterloo, N.Y., the son of Chester J., Sr. and Mary Spink Cuddeback. He was a lifelong resident of Waterloo. He was a 1962 graduate of Waterloo High School. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran serving his country from 1965 to 1969. After returning from his military service, Cuddy graduated from Northwest Heavy Equipment School and later graduated from the Missouri Auction School. He retired after 38 years of employment with Goulds Pumps in Seneca Falls, N.Y. Cuddy owned and operated Cuddy's Tree Service for 13 years and then operated Cuddeback Auctions for 30 years. He was a life member of Waterloo Memorial Post 6433, V.F.W. He was a communicant of St. Mary's Catholic Church. An avid hunter and fisherman, Cuddy was a member of Waterloo Sportsmens Club and the Geneva Rod and Gun Club. Cuddy also loved to travel and was member of the Finger Lakes Good Sams RV Club. Cuddy was known for his love of community, sense of humor and strong work ethic.
Cuddy is survived by his life partner, Peggy Rea of Waterloo, N.Y.; sons Keith (Annette) Cuddeback of Tulsa, Okla. and Kevin (Alice Heise) Cuddeback of Spokane, Wash.; step-children Marco Rea and Diane (Tom) Laws both of Waterloo, N.Y.; five grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; sisters Shirley Rickerson, Mary Neve and Sandy (Henry) Dressing all of Waterloo, N.Y.; brother-in-law, Richard Worden of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; sisters Patricia McCann, Rose Wright and Margaret "Peggy" Worden.
Condolences and remembrances for the family may be sent to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com