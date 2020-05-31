Chris Edward Wickum
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Chris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FARMINGTON - Chris Edward Wickum passed away unexpectedly on May 5, 2020, at age 62, in an automobile accident along with his mother, Shirley Ann Skipper.

Services and Interment will be held privately.

Chris was born in the Village of Lyons and was a long-time resident of the town of Farmington. He was a proud US Air Force Veteran and had a long career with Garlock's, retiring recently.

He is survived by his brother, Craig (Janielee) Crane of Farmington; sisters Dawn Wickum, Brenda Wickum of LeBaron, Penn.; niece, Dessarrae McCue; nephews Stephen (Nicole) and Matthew Crane, Anthony Wickum; great-nephews Thomas and Brayden; aunt, Jan Hence of Newark.

He was predeceased by his father, Edward Wickum; grandparents Harry and Lillias Taylor, George and Pauline Wickum; uncles Roy and Robert Taylor; aunt, Carol Butler.

To leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.Miller1889.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 31 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved