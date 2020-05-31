FARMINGTON - Chris Edward Wickum passed away unexpectedly on May 5, 2020, at age 62, in an automobile accident along with his mother, Shirley Ann Skipper.
Services and Interment will be held privately.
Chris was born in the Village of Lyons and was a long-time resident of the town of Farmington. He was a proud US Air Force Veteran and had a long career with Garlock's, retiring recently.
He is survived by his brother, Craig (Janielee) Crane of Farmington; sisters Dawn Wickum, Brenda Wickum of LeBaron, Penn.; niece, Dessarrae McCue; nephews Stephen (Nicole) and Matthew Crane, Anthony Wickum; great-nephews Thomas and Brayden; aunt, Jan Hence of Newark.
He was predeceased by his father, Edward Wickum; grandparents Harry and Lillias Taylor, George and Pauline Wickum; uncles Roy and Robert Taylor; aunt, Carol Butler.
www.Miller1889.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 31 to Jun. 5, 2020.