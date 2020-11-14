1/
Chris W. Slater
1961 - 2020
WATERLOO - Chris Slater, 59, passed away, peacefully Thursday (November 5, 2020), surrounded by his loving family and friends, at Rochester General Hospital

Friends and family are invited to call from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday (November 21) at Mull Funeral Home, 113 Virginia St., Waterloo, N.Y.

Service and burial will be at the convenience of the family.

Chris was born on March 12, 1961 in Pittsfield, Mass. the son of the late Harry J. and Alice A. (Schrom) Slater.

He is survived by his wife, Jeanna M. Swinhart-Slater, whom he married August 1, 1992; his daughters Kym (Josh) Holmes and Kailynn (Jon) Preston; sons Quintin (Ciara) and Justin Slater; sisters Linda (CR) Stewart and Patricia (Greg) Slater; brothers Corey (Barb), James and Floyd Slater; several grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; longtime friends, he considered sons, Taylor Crosby and Ian Bailey-Austic, Sr.

Chris is preceded in death by his sisters Candy and Lisa Slater; and a brother, Kenneth Slater.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 14 to Nov. 18, 2020.
