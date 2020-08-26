1/1
Christian Erik Gunderson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NEWARK - Christian Erik Gundersen, 19, passed away suddenly on Wednesday (August 19, 2020)

The family will greet friends from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday (August 28) at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark. All other services will be private.

In memory of Christian, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Rd, Lyons, N.Y. 14489.

Christian was born the son of Steven Gundersen and Heather (Edmister) Hamelinck on Monday (November 20, 2000), in Wheeling, W.V. Christian graduated from Newark High School in 2019. Christian was kind and had a heart of gold. He loved spending time with friends, family, and "his" dogs. He also enjoyed camping, fishing, and playing Playstation 4. Christian loved motorcycles and was learning to ride with Jason Hamelinck's support.

Christian will be remembered by his parents Heather (Jason) Hamelinck; siblings DyLlon Gundersen, Montana Gundersen, Mea Hamelinck, Oktohber Edmister, Brooke Hamelinck and Logan Hamelinck; father, Steven Gundersen; grandparents Joellen Chase, David Edmister, Judy Decker and John Hamelinck, Arne (Bev) Gundersen; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Christian was predeceased by his grandfather, Ronald Chase.

Please write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.watermanfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 26 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc.
124 West Miller St.
Newark, NY 14513
315-331-1175
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved