NEWARK - Christian Erik Gundersen, 19, passed away suddenly on Wednesday (August 19, 2020)
The family will greet friends from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday (August 28) at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark. All other services will be private.
In memory of Christian, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Rd, Lyons, N.Y. 14489.
Christian was born the son of Steven Gundersen and Heather (Edmister) Hamelinck on Monday (November 20, 2000), in Wheeling, W.V. Christian graduated from Newark High School in 2019. Christian was kind and had a heart of gold. He loved spending time with friends, family, and "his" dogs. He also enjoyed camping, fishing, and playing Playstation 4. Christian loved motorcycles and was learning to ride with Jason Hamelinck's support.
Christian will be remembered by his parents Heather (Jason) Hamelinck; siblings DyLlon Gundersen, Montana Gundersen, Mea Hamelinck, Oktohber Edmister, Brooke Hamelinck and Logan Hamelinck; father, Steven Gundersen; grandparents Joellen Chase, David Edmister, Judy Decker and John Hamelinck, Arne (Bev) Gundersen; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Christian was predeceased by his grandfather, Ronald Chase.
Please write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.watermanfuneralhome.com