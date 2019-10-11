|
|
ROMULUS – Christine M. Horst, 43, of County Road 121, Romulus, N.Y., passed away on Tuesday (October 8, 2019) at her residence.
Family and friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday (October 13) at the family home (4396 County Road 121, Romulus, NY).
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Monday (October 14) at Locust Grove Mennonite Church, 10940 Turnpike Road (Off of Route 414 North), Clyde, N.Y. Burial will be in Locust Grove Mennonite Cemetery on the church grounds.
The family requests that flowers be omitted.
Christine was born in Ephrata, Penn. on October 25, 1975 the daughter of John and Elma Fay (Martin) Sensenig. She had resided most of her life in the Romulus area. She was a member of Locust Grove Mennonite Church, Clyde, N.Y.
Christine is survived by her husband, Cleson Horst of Romulus, N.Y.; two daughters Alma and Anita Horst of Romulus, N.Y.; six sons Randall, Elverne, Anthony, Daryl, Clarence, and Ethan Horst of Romulus, N.Y.; her parents John and Elma Fay (Martin) Sensenig of Romulus, N.Y.; five sisters Lorraine (Nelson) Wise of Waterloo, N.Y., Lorene (Clyde) Horst of Mannsville, N.Y., Linda (Curvin) Horst of Belleville, N.Y.; Sandra (Harlan) Wenger of Romulus, N.Y.; and Susan (Richard) Wise of Auburn, N.Y.; one brother, Stanley (Elvina) Sensenig of Romulus, N.Y.; many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Arrangements are under the direction of Doran Funeral Home, Seneca Falls, N.Y.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019