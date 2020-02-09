|
WATERLOO – Christine S. Pohlig, 98, formerly of Kings Row, Waterloo passed away February 3, 2020 at Huntington Living Center.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday (February 15) at the Sanderson-Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 32 State St. Seneca Falls.
Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family.
Kindly consider contributions to National Defense Council or Beverly's Animal Shelter in memory of Christine.
Christine was born Christel Ruth Irmgard Sanner and graduated from public school and Girl's High School Glogau in the German province of Silesia (now Poland). She left Silesia, fleeing from the Russians and the Poles, in February 1945 and became a interpreter for the United States Military Intelligence in Germany. Before marrying Gustav in 1949, she taught 7th and 8th grade in Germany. Christine began teaching in Waterloo in 1958 and continued to study to earn a Master of Science degree. She taught grades 1 through 5 during her career here and was involved in hands-on study and environmental education. As environmental education chairperson, she visited area schools, holding essay, poem, and painting contest. She taught classes at Montezuma and Keuka College in addition to encouraging all students to write environmentally concerned letters to presidents, governors, and other politicians.
Christine retired from teaching in 1983, after earning the Teacher of the Year Award and many other awards for her work. Perhaps her greatest contribution to Waterloo is related to Christine's following note: In 1964, we started the first recycling center in upstate New York in the Eshenour garage. (We) collected paper and glass and bought Environmental Education filmstrips, books, etc. for all local elementary schools and the public library from the earnings. The muscle work of sacking and loading was provided by Mary Besley and family, some other students and the Pohlig family."
Christine was a member of the Waterloo Research Club and the Seneca County Arts Council. She has painted oils and water colors since college. Some of her paintings hang in a New York City Gallery, in Germany, in the Caribbean Islands, several other states, and Waterloo and Seneca Falls. Some were purchased by the PTA to hand in our schools. She also has volunteered as secretary for the House of Concern for six years and was secretary of the Seneca County Retired Teachers Association and also worked for the Womens Hall of Fame.
She is survived by two daughters Dagmar Nearpass and Ulrike Pohlig; three grandchildren Matthew (Amy) Nearpass, Stephanie (Jose) Gonzalez and Susan Friedrich and fiend, Steve; and eight great-grandchildren.
Christine was married for 65 years to Gustav A. Pohlig who predeceased her in 2014. She was also predeceased by a brother, Heinz Sanner of Germany.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2020