1/1
Christopher Scott Wood
1983 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SODUS - Christopher Scott Wood, 37, passed away on Wednesday (October 28, 2020) with his loving family by his side.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Christopher from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday (November 14) at the Bible Baptist Church, 6181 Ridge Road, Sodus, NY.

Memorials, contributions in his name, may be made to the Town of Sodus, Beechwood Improvement Fund, 14-16 Mill Street, Sodus, NY 14551.

Christopher was born on March 1, 1983 at the Clayton General Hospital in Riverdale, Ga., the son of Bruce A. and Theresa B. Standridge Wood. He was a graduate of the Sodus High School Class of 2001. Chris was proficient at computers and gaming. He loved camping and hiking enjoying the outdoors.

Chris is survived by his wife of 12 years, Maria Anne Williams Wood; three sons Clifford R.C. (Olivia DeWick), Zachary A. and Allen M.; his parents Bruce and Theresa; grandson, Jordan DeWick; his paternal grandmother, Anna Wood; brother, Dennis A. (Jessica DeSilva) Wood; nephews Christopher (Olivia DeWick) Wright, Raymond, Jr. and Ethan DeSilva, all of Sodus.

He was predeceased by his grandparents Raymond Wood, Edward and Anita Standridge.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home
127 E Miller St
Newark, NY 14513
3153313255
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved