WATERLOO - Claire Clary, 85, passed away early Monday morning (September 30, 2019).
Friends and family are invited to her funeral Mass at 10 a.m. on Saturday (October 12) at Saint Mary's Church, Waterloo.
In lieu of flowers please consider contributions to Beverly Animal Shelter, 50 East River Street, Waterloo, NY 13165.
Claire was born on July 29, 1934 in Brooklyn, N.Y. the daughter of the late Lee and Elizabeth (Tate) Nyeback. She worked for over 36 years at Zoto's International in Geneva. She enjoyed sewing and drawing. Claire drew the murals at Magee's Country Dinner and at the Dungeon Lounge & Grille at Silver Creek Golf Course.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, George, whom she married on July 11, 1953; her son, Stephen (Desiree) Clary; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; her sisters Rita (Bob) Gloner and Marlene Amato; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Claire is predeceased by her sisters Geraldine Parker and Virginia Cook.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2019