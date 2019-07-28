Home

POWERED BY

Services
Young Funeral Home
4025 West Main Street
Williamson, NY 14589
315-589-6231
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Young Funeral Home
4025 West Main Street
Williamson, NY 14589
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Young Funeral Home
4025 West Main Street
Williamson, NY 14589
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clara DeNearing
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clara M. DeNearing


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clara M. DeNearing Obituary
MARION–Clara M. DeNearing passed away on July 25, 2019 at the Wayne County Nursing Home, at age 92.

Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday (August 1), followed by her funeral service at 12 noon at Young Funeral Home in Williamson. Burial in Marion Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Macedon Town Ambulance.

Clara was born to Joseph and Dinah (Gobeyn) Mouton on June 20, 1927. She married Robert DeNearing in 1948. Clara spent most of her adult life in Lindenwold N.J. and was proud of her career at Campbell Soup Company. She was an accomplished seamstress and enjoyed baking cookies, cake decorating and crossword puzzles. She and her husband returned to their hometown of Marion, in their retirement, where they still had many friends and family. Clara and Bob also returned to Palmyra Reformed Church, where they remained active members.

She is survived by her son, Donald (Debra) DeNearing of Delaware; grandchildren Diana, Dale, Lisa and Jacob; and great-grandchildren Darcey, Delaney, Holly and Luke. Clara is also survived by her sister, Jeanette (Douglas) Wessie of Marion; nieces; and nephews.

Clara was predeceased by her husband, Bob, in 2004; her daughter, Linda; and granddaughter, Patti, in 2012; and son-in-law, Jim, in 2015.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from July 28 to July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now