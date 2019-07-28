|
MARION–Clara M. DeNearing passed away on July 25, 2019 at the Wayne County Nursing Home, at age 92.
Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday (August 1), followed by her funeral service at 12 noon at Young Funeral Home in Williamson. Burial in Marion Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Macedon Town Ambulance.
Clara was born to Joseph and Dinah (Gobeyn) Mouton on June 20, 1927. She married Robert DeNearing in 1948. Clara spent most of her adult life in Lindenwold N.J. and was proud of her career at Campbell Soup Company. She was an accomplished seamstress and enjoyed baking cookies, cake decorating and crossword puzzles. She and her husband returned to their hometown of Marion, in their retirement, where they still had many friends and family. Clara and Bob also returned to Palmyra Reformed Church, where they remained active members.
She is survived by her son, Donald (Debra) DeNearing of Delaware; grandchildren Diana, Dale, Lisa and Jacob; and great-grandchildren Darcey, Delaney, Holly and Luke. Clara is also survived by her sister, Jeanette (Douglas) Wessie of Marion; nieces; and nephews.
Clara was predeceased by her husband, Bob, in 2004; her daughter, Linda; and granddaughter, Patti, in 2012; and son-in-law, Jim, in 2015.
