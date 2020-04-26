|
|
GENEVA - Clara Marie (Hefferon) Frahs, 92, died peacefully on Wednesday (April 22) at Living Center North in Geneva.
There will be a private burial in St. Mary's Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Clara was a lifelong resident of Geneva, born in 1927 to Leo and Vermilya (Christopher) Hefferon. She graduated from DeSales High School and earned her RN from Nazareth College School of Nursing. She married in 1950, and while living an active family life raising six children with her husband, she worked at various times as a nurse at Geneva General Hospital and as a case worker for Ontario County Social Services. She later went back to school and earned an Associates' degree at Canandaigua Community College at age 54. From a young age hers was a life dictated by the needs of others, and those who were touched by her caring felt especially fortunate to have known her.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of Living Center North for their dedication and sensitivity in caring for our mother during this last year of her life and for their thoughtfulness during this time of loss.
She leaves her six children Eileen Frahs, Martha Frahs, and Susan Frahs all of Geneva, Mary Jo (Greg) Pace of Seneca Falls, Paul (Shirley) Frahs of Orange, Calif., Thomas (Sundi) Frahs of Boise, Idaho; and grandchildren Eric Frahs, Elliot Frahs, Evan Pace, Adam Frahs, Ben Frahs, Christian Frahs, Stephanie Frahs, Catie Willis, Lisa Campbell; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Clara is predeceased by her beloved husband of 65 years, Herman; her sister Evelyn Clark; and brother, Charles Hefferon.
For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit
* www.devaneybennettfh.com *
Arrangements have been entrusted to the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 26 to Apr. 30, 2020