|
|
WEST COLUMBIA S.C./GENEVA – Clara May Flick Bryan, loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend died from dementia at home on August 31, 2019. She was 101 and had lived in the Columbia, S.C. area since 1976.
A visitation will be held in Columbia and as Clara desired, a graveside Methodist memorial service will be held at a later date on the Bryan family plot in Geneva's Glenwood Cemetery. Mrs. Bryan will rest next to her husband.
Born July 4, 1918 to Hobert and Emma Ruth Flick during the family Independence Day picnic at her aunt's Chapin, N.Y. farm, she was named for the two aunts who delivered her. Clara lived most of her youth at 126 Cherry Street in Geneva, graduating from GHS in 1937. She was very active in drama and speaking societies, winning a regional first place award for high school speaking. In 1937 she was crowned Geneva's Apple Blossom Queen. Married to her high school sweetheart in 1938, in 1940 she was widowed with a young son. In 1941, a high school friend introduced her to another Genevan, John Bryan, Jr at Isenman's Ice Cream Shop on Castle Street. She spent the afternoon of Dec. 7, 1941 sitting on her future in-laws cellar steps at 122 Oak Street watching her boyfriend clean his Navy gear anticipating recall to the Navy. They were married on May 9, 1942 at the First Methodist manse in Geneva. On July 5th, Mr. Bryan returned to service and in December Lt. Bryan was in an Army amphibious combat unit bound for Australia. Like many other wives, Clara would not see or speak to her husband until late 1945. He served in New Guinea, the Philippines and Japan.
Mrs. Bryan loved her home and family. She held several secretarial positions in Latham, N.Y. while her younger sons were in junior and senior high schools, but she loved to take care of her home. Moving due to her husband's job, she lived in Buffalo, N.Y., Hamden, Conn., Natick, Mass. and Latham before moving to Columbia. Every holiday her home was decorated, with Christmas being a very special time. She loved for her grandchildren to experience the joy of Christmas with her. Regardless of the occasion, family times with love, food and laughter were very important to her.
Mrs. Bryan took great pride in the successes of her three sons; retired US Marine Corps Captain Gary Lee Bryan: John B. Bryan, III, retired Director of Administration at the S.C. Attorney General's Office, and William Gardner Bryan, named employee of the year by the international Gilbane Building Company of R.I. She made trips to Geneva each year to care for the family plots in Glenwood Cemetery.
She is survived by her sister, Betty Flick Roloson of New Port Richey, Fla.; brother, Bill of Macedon, N.Y.; sons Jack of West Columbia, S.C., Gary (Fran) of Albemarle, N.C. and Bill (Linda) of West Greenwich, R.I.; along with nieces; nephews; grandchildren; and great and great-great-grandchildren from Fla. to N.Y., R.I. to Calif., and France to Costa Rica.
She was predeceased by her parents; brother, Dick Flick; and sister, Elsie Flick Seyba; her first husband, Donald Scribner; her beloved husband of 58 years, John Bryan Jr.; and her first grandson, Gary Lee Bryan, Jr. of Beaufort, S.C.
The family extends heartfelt thanks to Dr. Bill Crigler, a UR Med School grad, who had attended Mrs. Bryan since 1977. A special thanks to Natalie Baris at Red Jacket, who for years handled mail orders for juice, apples and applesauce. In 2018 Clara's 100th birthday was recognized by a congratulatory proclamation by Mayor Alcock and her sons dedicated a lakefront Adirondack chair in honor of their parents.
Clara's life was led by the Golden Rule and her favorite songs were Louie Armstrong's What A Wonderful World and the Beatles Let It Be. Godspeed, Clara May. You are forever loved.
www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019