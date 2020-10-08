1/1
Clarence Brown
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clarence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GENEVA - Clarence Brown, 87, passed away on Monday (October 5, 2020), at home.

Friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday (October 10), at the Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC, Geneva. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

Contributions may be directed to: www.woundedwarriorproject.org

Clarence was born on September 14, 1933 in Georgia, and was a son of the late Bertha Mae Brown. He served his country proudly in the United States Air Force from 1952 to 1975 and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. Clarence enjoyed eating at local restaurants and spending time with friends.

He is survived by his daughter, Janis Brown; sons Darryl Brown and Michial Brown; grandchildren Jesse and Mikayla; great-grandchildren Jaxon, Naira and Liam, all of Oregon; as well as his caregiver and dear friend Marcelina Tosado and family.

Clarence was predeceased by his mother, Bertha Mae (Brown) Booker; and partner, Edith Bolt.

Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.palmfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 8 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC
28 Genesee Street
Geneva, NY 14456
(315) 789-6613
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved