GENEVA - Clarence Brown, 87, passed away on Monday (October 5, 2020), at home.
Friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday (October 10), at the Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC, Geneva. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Contributions may be directed to: www.woundedwarriorproject.org
Clarence was born on September 14, 1933 in Georgia, and was a son of the late Bertha Mae Brown. He served his country proudly in the United States Air Force from 1952 to 1975 and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. Clarence enjoyed eating at local restaurants and spending time with friends.
He is survived by his daughter, Janis Brown; sons Darryl Brown and Michial Brown; grandchildren Jesse and Mikayla; great-grandchildren Jaxon, Naira and Liam, all of Oregon; as well as his caregiver and dear friend Marcelina Tosado and family.
Clarence was predeceased by his mother, Bertha Mae (Brown) Booker; and partner, Edith Bolt.
