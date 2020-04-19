|
SENECA FALLS --Clarence P. Dove, 86, of Black Brook Road passed away at his residence Sunday (April 12, 2020).
Services will be at the convenience of the family.
Kindly consider contributions to , PO Box 1000 Dept. 142 Memphis, TN. 38101-9908 in memory of Clarence.
Clarence was born in Warrensburg, Missouri on March 26, 1934 the son of Jesse and Margaret Smethers Dove. He spent most of his life in the Upstate New York area. He served his country in the United States Navy from 1953-1957, serving on the U.S. Ticonderoga and the U.S. Midway battle ships. He was a self employed farmer owning his own farm on Black Brook Rd. Clarence enjoyed reading and wood working, making cedar chest and cradles for his grandchildren. He missed his favorite Blue Healer "Lady".
Survived by his beloved wife, Elizabeth "Betty" Dove; five children Cheryl (Kevin) Colton, of Seneca Falls, Karen (Tom) Hennigan of N.H., Thomas (Cindy) Dove of Clyde, Charley (Jill) Dove of Seneca Falls and Dan (Mindy) Dove of Truxton, N.Y.; 13 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Clarence's family entrusted the arrangements to the Sanderson-Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 32 State St. Seneca Falls.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020