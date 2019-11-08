|
NEWARK - Clarence Richard "Dick" Boyd, 80, passed away on Wednesday (November 6, 2019) at Strong Memorial Hospital.
Family will greet friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday (November 11) at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark.
Dick's funeral will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday (November 12) at the funeral home. Burial will follow in East Newark Cemetery.
In memory of Dick, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to American Diabetes Association, 160 Allens Creek Road, Rochester, NY 14618.
Dick was born the son of the late Dexter P. and Mary E. (Kanode) Boyd on Thursday (June 22, 1939) in Linside, W.V. He spent most of his life in the Newark area, attending Newark High School. He worked at Newark Development Center as the Head Groundskeeper. Dick was a member of the Port Gibson United Methodist Church, the Newark Masonic Lodge #83 F. & A.M. and past member of the Port Gibson Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed playing golf, bowling, working on automobiles, hunting and visiting casinos.
Dick will be remembered by his daughters Deborah Feiock, Lisa (Mike) DeCook, Lori (Bob) Ellsworth; his son, Kenneth (Donna) Boyd; sister, Linda (Dave) Gotshall; brother, Ray Boyd; sisters-in-law Geraldine Boyd and Beatrice Boyd; and many nieces and nephews.
Dick was predeceased by the love of his life, Barbara (Brimm) Boyd, on June 27, 2018; son, Bobby Boyd; sister, Rosalie Boyd; brothers Dexter Boyd, Ralph Boyd and Ivin Boyd.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019