Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
735 South Fleming Street
Sebastian, FL 32958
(772) 589-1933
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Barton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence W. "C.B." Barton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clarence W. "C.B." Barton Obituary
SENECA FALLS/SEBASTION, FL. – Clarence W. Barton, 86, of Sebastian, Fla., formerly of Seneca Falls, passed away on Saturday (January 18, 2020) with his daughter, Jacqueline Bangos and a family friend, Nikki Sinicropi Sember, by his side.

A memorial service will be held on February 21, 2020, in Sebastian, Fla., at the Seawinds Funeral Home.

Burial will be in Sampson Veteran Memorial Cemetery in Romulus, N.Y., at the convenience of the family.

If desired, donations may be made to VNA Hospice House, 901 37th St., Vero Beach, FL 32960, in Clarence's name.

Clarence was born on April 30, 1933, in Massena, N.Y., son of the late Clarence and Iva Hardy Barton. He lived most of his life in Seneca Falls and relocated to Florida in 1985. He served in the Korean War and was employed by Sylvania Electric, Alco, owned and operated Barton's Tavern/Restaurant, was an Electrician with IBEW, Austeel and Case-Hoyt Graphic Arts Printing Company.

He was a member of St. Sebastian Catholic Church, VFW, American Legion, Elks Lodge, Moose Club, the Sebastian Italian-American Club, Fraternal Order of Eagles and Fraternal Order of Orioles Nest.

Clarence is survived by his children Gary of Calif., Dale (Cindy) of Fulton, N.Y., Lauri (Joseph) Nigro, Jr. of Seneca Falls, N.Y., Craig of Fla., Jacqueline (George) Bangos of Indialantic, Fla.; and a step-daughter, Lynn (Paul) Hudson of Rockledge, Fla.; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sisters Iva Adle of Seneca Falls, N.Y. and Carolyn (Larry) Amos of Waterloo, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Clarence was predeceased by his first wife, Lillian Bloomer Barton; his second wife, Phyllis Condes Barton; a son, David Barton; a sister and brother-in-law, Alice and Howard Tierson; and a brother and sister-in-law, Raymond and Christine Barton.

Please consider leaving a condolence in memory of Clarence at: doranfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 2 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clarence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -