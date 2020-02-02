|
SENECA FALLS/SEBASTION, FL. – Clarence W. Barton, 86, of Sebastian, Fla., formerly of Seneca Falls, passed away on Saturday (January 18, 2020) with his daughter, Jacqueline Bangos and a family friend, Nikki Sinicropi Sember, by his side.
A memorial service will be held on February 21, 2020, in Sebastian, Fla., at the Seawinds Funeral Home.
Burial will be in Sampson Veteran Memorial Cemetery in Romulus, N.Y., at the convenience of the family.
If desired, donations may be made to VNA Hospice House, 901 37th St., Vero Beach, FL 32960, in Clarence's name.
Clarence was born on April 30, 1933, in Massena, N.Y., son of the late Clarence and Iva Hardy Barton. He lived most of his life in Seneca Falls and relocated to Florida in 1985. He served in the Korean War and was employed by Sylvania Electric, Alco, owned and operated Barton's Tavern/Restaurant, was an Electrician with IBEW, Austeel and Case-Hoyt Graphic Arts Printing Company.
He was a member of St. Sebastian Catholic Church, VFW, American Legion, Elks Lodge, Moose Club, the Sebastian Italian-American Club, Fraternal Order of Eagles and Fraternal Order of Orioles Nest.
Clarence is survived by his children Gary of Calif., Dale (Cindy) of Fulton, N.Y., Lauri (Joseph) Nigro, Jr. of Seneca Falls, N.Y., Craig of Fla., Jacqueline (George) Bangos of Indialantic, Fla.; and a step-daughter, Lynn (Paul) Hudson of Rockledge, Fla.; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sisters Iva Adle of Seneca Falls, N.Y. and Carolyn (Larry) Amos of Waterloo, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Clarence was predeceased by his first wife, Lillian Bloomer Barton; his second wife, Phyllis Condes Barton; a son, David Barton; a sister and brother-in-law, Alice and Howard Tierson; and a brother and sister-in-law, Raymond and Christine Barton.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 2 to Feb. 5, 2020