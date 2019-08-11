|
WATERLOO–Clarissa M. Ricci, 69, of 33 W. Williams St., passed away Wednesday (August 7, 2019) at Geneva General Hospital, with her loving family by her side.
In keeping with Clarissa's wishes, there will be no calling hours.
The memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday (August 24) at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1072 NY-96, Waterloo, N.Y. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Lyons Cemetery, Lyons, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Neonatology Division, Golisano Children's Hospital, 601 Elmwood Ave., Box 651, Rochester, NY, 14642.
Clarissa was born March 28, 1950, in Penn Yan, N.Y., the daughter of Walter J. and Catherine M. Cronk Smithoover. She attended Waterloo Central High School. Clarissa was employed for 18 years with the Finger Lakes Times. Leaving employment at the Finger Lakes Times, she became employed at the Finger Lakes DDSO in Rochester. She was a member of Kingdom Hall of the Jehovah's Witnesses.
She is survived by her husband, Paul; son, Kenneth (Tricia) Lisk of Seneca Falls; daughter, Heather Garner of Fla.; step-daughters Michelle (Rob) Ricci–Galligan and Lisa Pelow; grandchildren Reigan, Christopher, and Christy; great-grandchildren Chase, Reed, and Traeton; brothers Fred Smithoover, Carl (Natalie) Smithoover, and Clayton (Loretta) Smith; sister, Trudy Nicastro; many nieces and nephews.
Clarissa was predeceased by her son, Shane Garner; her parents; and sister, Shirley Strickler.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2019