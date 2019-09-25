|
LYONS – Classie Mae Knight entered into the presence of her Lord/Savior on September 20, 2019.
A Celebration of Life will be held at New Life Fellowship Church on Saturday (September 28) 103 William St., Lyons, NY. 14489. Viewing at the church at 10 a.m. with funeral services at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery, in Lyons.
She was born on March 19, 1923 in Baker, Florida to the late Ms. Fannie Harris. Mrs. Knight moved to Lyons, N.Y. in the early 70's., she worked for the DDSO for over 30 years, retiring in the early 80's in housekeeping. She was a member of MT. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, where she served many years on the missionary board, and participated in the adult choir, as she went on to join New Life Fellowship Church, under the leadership of Elder Willie Pettis. Some of her pleasure moments were spent going fishing, gardening, and shopping with her "Golden Girls."
Mrs. Knight is survived by her son, Robert Allen Knight of Lyons, N.Y.; grandson, Robbin Lewis Knight -Collins; great-nephew, Alvin E . Smith; sister and brother- in-law Betty Jean (Clarence) Potter; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Knight is predeceased by her husband, Robert Knight Sr., in 1992; and son, Robbin Lewis Knight in 1988.
Arrangements by Boeheim- Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 William, St., Lyons, N.Y.
