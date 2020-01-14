Home

Baird Funeral Home
36 Water Street
Dundee, NY 14837
(607) 243-7369
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Dundee American Legion
10 Spring St.
Dundee, NY
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
Dundee American Legion
10 Spring St.
Dundee, NY
View Map
Claude Arthur Pulver


1931 - 2020
Claude Arthur Pulver Obituary
DUNDEE – Claude Arthur Pulver, age 88, of Dundee, N.Y. passed away on Saturday (January 11, 2020) at The Homestead, in Penn Yan, N.Y.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday (January 18) at the Dundee American Legion, 10 Spring St., Dundee; where a memorial service will be held at 12 noon with Lay Pastor Lew Ann Giles officiating; a reception to celebrate his life will follow.

Claude was born December 22, 1931 in the Town of Tyrone, N.Y., one of 12 children of the late Emmitt and Nellie (Spears) Pulver. A lifelong area resident, having wintered in Florida from 1984 to 2008; he had a varied work history, having started on the family farm before getting into construction and truck driving. He was a former bus driver, and had even worked for the Forrest Department in Florida. He was happiest as a self-employed truck driver retiring in 2000.

Mr. Pulver was a member of the Himrod Conservation Club, an Honorary Member of the Dundee V.F.W.; a Life member of the former Seneca Lake Sportsman's Club, and a former member of the Penn Yan Moose Lodge #2030. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, family gatherings, and social events, especially if there was food, as he "Loved to eat"

He is survived by his faithful companion, of 40 years, Evelyn "Sis" Jayne, with whom he made his home; his son, Richard A. (Brenda) Pulver of Shortsville, N.Y.; his daughter, Sandra J. Palmer of Waterford, N.Y.; step son Gary (Marge) Gilbert of Luray, Va., and their two sons Daniel and Corey Gilbert; four grandchildren Justin Pulver, Tiffany Erb, Shawn Palmer, Darcie (Tom) Disonell; five great grandchildren; and countless nieces and nephews.

He was pre-deceased by three sisters; eight brothers; and the mother of his children, Dorothy J. (Burgess) Pulver, who passed in 2018.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Baird Funeral Home, 36 Water Street, Dundee. Online condolences can be sent by visiting www.bairdfuneralhomedundee.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 14 to Jan. 17, 2020
