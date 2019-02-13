SENECA FALLS–Clide Densley, 65, passed away Monday (February 11, 2019) in Clifton Springs Hospital and Clinic, with his wife and son by his side, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.



Friends and family are invited to his memorial service, Saturday (February 16) at 1 p.m. at Mull Funeral Home, 113 Virginia Street, Waterloo.



Clide was born on October 19, 1953 in Auburn the son of the late Clyde and Anita (Learo) Densley. He was a 1972 graduate of Weedsport High School. He worked for TRW Automotive in Auburn until his retirement in 2019. He enjoyed playing with his grandchildren and working on his cars.



He is survived by his wife, Bonnie (Knipper) Densley; his daughter, Michelle; son, Greg (Christina) Densley; grandchildren Mylee, Hope, Vivian and Declan; sisters Nan, Sherry, Debbie and Fay; his mother-in-law, Anne Knipper; brother-in-law, Richard A. (Linda) Knipper; sister-in-law, Sandy Knipper; several nieces, nephews and cousins.



Clide was preceded in death by his sister, Donna; father-in-law, Richard A. Knipper; brother-in-law, Paul Knipper.