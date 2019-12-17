|
PENN YAN/HAMMONDSPORT – Clifford H. Wood, 93, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on December 13 at Keuka Comfort Care Home.
Friends and family are invited to calling hours from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday (December 18) at Weldon's Funeral Home, 102 East Main Street, Penn Yan, with a funeral service immediately after.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Keuka Comfort Care Home of Penn Yan, PO Box 107, Penn Yan, NY 14527.
Clifford, also known as "Kip" and "Pops", was born at home in Wayne, N.Y. on March 16, 1926 and was the son of the late Thomas and Ada Knapp Wood. Clifford retired from Hammondsport Central School where he worked as a night custodian for many years. Prior to that, he worked at the Mercury Aircraft and before that, he worked on his family farm to provide for his family. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and had a passion of camping with his family and cruising the Caribbean. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Clifford is survived by his loving wife, Geraldine Lawrence Wood, of 66 years; his daughters Teresa Wood Hines (Randy) and Karen Wood Ellis (Jeffry), both of Penn Yan, N.Y. He had three grandchildren Jon (Christina) Hines of Marcy, N.Y.; Christopher (JoAnna) Hines of Greece, N.Y.; Jami Phillips of Penn Yan; and three great-grandchildren, Addison, Jon, and Lucas Hines. He had several nieces and nephews.
Clifford was predeceased by his sister, Mary Hurd; and Clyde Wood.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019