Geneva - Clifford R. "Cliff"" Irwin, age 92, passed away peacefully at his home, with his wife, Pauline, at his side, on Saturday (May 16, 2020).



Cliff will be buried with Full Military Honors at Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery at the convenience of his family.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Wilmot Cancer Institute, 601 Elmwood Ave., Rochester, NY 14642.



Cliff was the son of the late Harry William Irwin and Leah Mae Petticrew Irwin. He was a World War II veteran, serving in the Army Air Corps from 1946 to 1949. Cliff was retired from the Seneca Falls Machine Shop. He was a member of the American Legion and the 40 Plus Motorcycle Club.



Cliff is survived by his wife, Pauline Hemingway Irwin; two children Clifford R. (Patty) Irwin, Jr., and Cheryl (Tom) Mann; two step-children Jack (Priscilla) Shoemaker and Donna Shoemaker Bailey; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; four sisters Dorothy Irwin Sheldon, Hilda Irwin Santee, Phyllis (Tom) Irwin Pratt and Mary (Ronald) Irwin Johnson; daughter-in-law, Cathy Abate Irwin; son-in-law, James Morales; many nieces and nephews; and several close friends, including Doris and Willie Diaz.



Cliff was predeceased by his son, Terry Lee Irwin; his step-daughter, Linda Shoemaker Morales; six brothers; and one sister.



