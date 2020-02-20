|
|
NEWARK – Clyde Lester Howard, 69, passed away on Tuesday (February 18, 2020) at F.F. Thompson Hospital.
Family and friends may attend a memorial service at 2 p.m. Sunday (February 23) at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark.
Burial will be in East Newark Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
In memory of Clyde, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Newark Jr. Reds, PO Box 422, Newark, NY 14513.
Clyde was born the son of the late Lawrence Howard Sr. and Doris (VanHout) Causemaker on Wednesday (June 28, 1950) in Rochester, N.Y. He spent most of his life in the Newark area, graduating from Newark High School class of 1968. Clyde worked for Fold Pak until its closing and then for Mobil Chemical in Macedon. He enjoyed spending time on his computer. Children were a big part of his life, coaching football teams and umpiring for Little League Baseball. He also served on Newark-Volunteer Ambulance as a EMT. Clyde's favorite place in Newark was Parkers.
The funeral home proudly flies the Navy Flag in Clyde's honor for his service during the Vietnam War.
Clyde will be remembered by his sons Mike (Kristy) Howard and Brandon (Crystal) Howard; grandchildren Zander, Lukus, Kayla, Madison, Lilly, Trent, Kamron, Skylar and Peyton; sisters Doris (Edward) Lee and Sharon Hogan; brother-in-law, David Williams; many nieces and nephews.
Clyde was predeceased by his sister, Penny Williams in 2017 and brother, Larry Howard in 2018.
Please write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting
www.watermanfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 20 to Feb. 24, 2020