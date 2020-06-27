SODUS/NEWARK – Cody Wendell Cook, 24, died Friday (June 19, 2020) in Sodus.In the interest of safety and social distancing there will be two funeral services for Cody.The first will be at 4:00 p.m. on Monday (June 29) in Newark at the Calvary Family Life Center, 835 Peirson Ave.The second will be at 2:00 pm. on Thursday (July 2) in Sodus at the Sodus Presbyterian Church, 31 W. Main St., Sodus.Cody was born on February 16, 1996 in Sodus, the son of John Jeffrey Cook and Christine Holm. He was a hard worker and worked everywhere from restaurant to machine shops. He had a magnetic personality and will be missed by all.Cody is survived by his parents Christine Holm of Newark and Jeffrey Cook of Sodus; his grandfather, John Cook of Sodus; his loyal companion, Brandy; several aunts, uncles and cousins.He was predeceased by his brother, Scott Holm; and grandmother, Mary Cook.